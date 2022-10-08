Gov. Polis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

DENVER — Today, Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service as proclaimed by President Biden. The flag will be at half-staff for the entire day on Sunday.

The text of the proclamation reads:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim October 9 through October 15, 2022, as Fire Prevention Week. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, in accordance with Public Law 107–51, the flag of the United States will be flown at half-staff at all Federal office buildings in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. I call on all Americans to participate in this observance with appropriate programs and activities and by renewing their efforts to prevent fires and their tragic consequences.





IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this seventh day of October, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-seventh.



