Gov. Polis Activates Colorado National Guard to Help Assist with Extreme Cold Weather

DENVER – Today, Governor Polis verbally authorized the activation of over 100 Colorado National Guard members to support extreme cold weather operations across Colorado as the state prepares to face extreme and record-low temperatures and wind.





“Colorado’s National Guard is up to the challenge whether it’s helping distribute the life-saving vaccine or respond to wildfires across our state. Colorado is about to face extreme weather and cold temperatures and the Guard is ready to assist local communities to help keep people safe during this extreme-cold weather snap,” said Governor Polis.



