Golden Gate Canyon State Park Asking for Public Comments on Draft Management Plan

Golden Gate Canyon State Park offers hiking, camping, and hunting experiences close to Denver

GOLDEN, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking public input on Golden Gate Canyon State Park’s Management Plan. The third largest state park is creating a 10-year plan which will serve as a guiding framework for land management and resource use decisions.

Public comment opens March 15 and ends April 15. Visitors can read the draft plan and comment through the park’s website.

“We want the public to take a look at this plan and tell us if there’s anything we missed or could do better,” said Park Manager Todd Farrow.

Golden Gate Canyon’s draft plan focuses on the rise in visitation and subsequent need for maintenance due to the increase in trail degradation and wildlife stress. This is the park’s first management plan since 1997.

Public comments will be synthesized and added to the draft plan. If approved by the CPW Director, the plan will go into effect later this year.

“We’re thinking 50 years ahead. The plan needs to be cognizant of how future generations are going to experience the beauty of Golden Gate Canyon State Park,” said Farrow.

The stunning 12,000-acre space is one the busiest parks in Colorado and provides a backcountry experience within an hour of Denver.