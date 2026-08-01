Free entry to state parks in August offered to service members, vets

DENVER — Colorado Parks & Wildlife will again offer free admission to all state parks for active-duty and retired military personnel through August.

Qualifying military members, which include veterans and National Guardsmen, can now pick up their free Military Parks Pass, valid for August, at any state park or Parks & Wildlife office by showing proof of their military service.

The passes apply to the service member only — spouses and dependents are not eligible.

All other fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses. The pass is not valid for State Wildlife Areas.

Add’l service member benefits

• Free admission to state parks on Veterans Day, Nov. 11;

• free admission to state parks for vehicles with Colorado Disabled Veteran or Purple Heart license plates;

• Lifetime small game and fishing licenses for qualified disabled veterans; and

• year-round state park access for qualified disabled veterans with the Independence Pass, which allows.

For more information about Colorado state parks, visit cpw.state.co.us.