Join us for an online Foster Care Information Meeting!

Date and time: Mon, January 9, 2023, Location: Online

This meeting is for prospective foster parents – thank you for your interest! The first step toward becoming a foster parent is to attend an information meeting where you will learn: what foster care is, what it means to be a foster parent, how and why children come into the foster care system, a general overview of child protection in Colorado, and how to move forward in the process of becoming a foster parent.

During our live online meeting you will learn about the next steps to take and then will be able to receive the necessary paperwork to continue your journey to becoming a foster parent. For more information, please email *protected email* .