Female Suspect in the Parental Kidnapping Arrested

On July 21, 2023, law enforcement was able to track down the female suspect Clarissa Gardette to a hotel in the Houston, Texas, area where she was taken into custody and is being held at the Harris County, Texas Jail on several warrants: Violation of Child Custody – $50,000 bond, Failure to Appear – $4,000 bond and Contempt of Court – $100,000 Bond where she is awaiting extradition to Colorado. The missing children and male suspect Howard Myles are still at large and are believed to be in the Houston, TX or Baton Rouge, LA area where they both have family. The male suspect is wanted for Violation of Child Custody – $15,000 bond and Contempt of Court – $100,000 bond. Howard could be driving the female suspect’s Gold 2005 Honda Pilot or could be in a 2004 – 2008 Gold Pontiac Grand Prix with a sunroof and Black Wheels. Investigators are asking family members and the public that may have information to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 720-874-8477 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and its Investigators would like to thank our local and federal partners in Colorado and Texas for their continued assistance in attempting to locate the young children safely.