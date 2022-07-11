Federal Resource Fair-Message from Ken Buck

Hi Friends!

I’ll be hosting two Federal Resource Fair events on Tuesday July 12 at 8:00 am MT and 2:00pm MT. This is a great opportunity for Coloradans to meet with federal agency representatives from the Small Business Administration, Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, and USDA Rural Development to learn about the resources, services, and jobs available in the community.

My district staff will also be in attendance to share with you how they can assist you with federal casework, such as veterans’ benefits, Social Security, and Medicare.

Details for the events can be found below.

TUESDAY, July 12th, 2022

WHAT: Federal Resource Fair at Trinidad State College

TIME: 8:00am-11:00am MST

LOCATION: 600 Prospect St, Trinidad, CO 81082

WHO: Open to public and press, including state and regional news media

TUESDAY, July 12th, 2022

WHAT: Federal Resource Fair at Lamar Community College

TIME: 2:00pm-5:00pm MST

LOCATION: 2401 S Main St, Lamar, CO 81052

WHO: Open to public and press, including state and regional news media

If you have questions, please be sure to contact our Castle Rock office at 720-639-9165.

God bless,

Ken Buck