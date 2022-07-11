Federal Resource Fair-Message from Ken Buck

Hi Friends!
I’ll be hosting two Federal Resource Fair events on Tuesday July 12 at 8:00 am MT and 2:00pm MT. This is a great opportunity for Coloradans to meet with federal agencyrepresentatives from the Small Business Administration, Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, and USDA Rural Development to learn about the resources, services, and jobs available in the community.
My district staff will also be in attendance to share with you how they can assist you with federal casework, such as veterans’ benefits, Social Security, and Medicare.
Details for the events can be found below.
TUESDAY, July 12th, 2022
WHAT: Federal Resource Fair at Trinidad State College
TIME: 8:00am-11:00am MST
LOCATION: 600 Prospect St, Trinidad, CO 81082
WHO: Open to public and press, including state and regional news media
TUESDAY, July 12th, 2022
WHAT: Federal Resource Fair at Lamar Community College
TIME: 2:00pm-5:00pm MST
LOCATION: 2401 S Main St, Lamar, CO 81052
WHO: Open to public and press, including state and regional news media
If you have questions, please be sure to contact our Castle Rock office at 720-639-9165.
God bless,
Ken Buck
Member of Congress