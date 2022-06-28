Farm Bill 2022 Listening Sessions Eastern Plains

Senator Michael Bennet will host three days of Farm Bill listening sessions throughout Eastern Colorado next week in Fort Morgan, Sterling, Wray, Burlington, Lamar, Springfield, La Junta, and Limon . Listening sessions anticipate next year’s reauthorization of the Farm Bill which will impact a variety of sectors.

Anyone is welcome to attend, including local producers, community leaders, economic development leaders, and local institutions and businesses. More information is available below.

Attendees should RSVP to *protected email* with the location where they would like to attend, their name, title and organization (if applicable), and contact information.

June 28, 2022

Burlington

9:00 – 10:30 am

Burlington Community Center, Room B

340 S 14th St.

Lamar

12:30 – 2:00 pm

May Ranch

County Road MM and County Road 12

Springfield

4:30 – 6 pm

Baca County Resource Center

1260 Main St.

June 29, 2022

La Junta

9:30 – 11 am

Otero County Courthouse

Bauserman Room (107)

13 W. 3rd St.

Limon

1 – 2:30 pm

Limon Community Building

477 D Ave.

