Fall 2023 Regional Partnerships Initiative Grant Program Application Period

DENVER – ​Colorado Parks and Wildlife is excited to offer grant funding to advance the Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative (RPI) this fall, 2023. The grant application period opened Sept. 6 with Letters of Interest due Oct. 13 and final proposals due Nov. 1.



“Colorado’s world-class outdoors bring fun and adventure for Coloradans and tourists and are a key economic driver for our strong economy. These grants are an important part of our work to preserve and protect our great outdoors and make sure that everyone can enjoy them now and for generations to come. We encourage those especially on the Eastern Plains to apply for this round of funding,” said Gov. Polis.



Coalitions are invited to join a network of Regional Partnerships working to ensure that Colorado’s land, water, and wildlife thrive while also providing equitable and quality outdoor recreation experiences. Grant funding supports coalitions at all stages of development, including those just forming and those already funded under the RPI.



Since its inception in 2021, the Regional Partnerships Initiative Grant Program has awarded $3 million, supporting coalitions dedicated to preserving Colorado’s world-class outdoor recreation experiences in concert with the conservation of natural resources. With 16 funded coalitions, the Regional Partnerships Initiative covers over 80% of Colorado’s Western Slope, offering new and innovative approaches to conserving Colorado’s outdoors for future generations. With this new grant round, CPW hopes to garner interest from Colorado’s Eastern Plains. The Eastern Plains are an important geographic region for the Regional Partnerships Initiative and this funding offers an opportunity to advance collaboration and community priorities to support eastern Colorado’s prairies, diverse wildlife populations, rich history and culture, and agricultural economy.



The fall 2023 funding round is offering two types of grants:



1. Partnership Capacity grants for up to $150,000 support new and existing coalitions working to ensure that Colorado’s land, water, and wildlife thrive while also providing equitable access to quality outdoor recreation experiences. Coalition work focused on Colorado’s eastern plains and other areas where there are no established Regional Partnerships is a priority for capacity funding — see the RPI map.



2. Planning grants for up to $250,000 support new and existing Regional Partnerships’ work to complete regional conservation and recreation plans that complement Colorado’s Outdoors Strategy, a collaborative vision for conservation, climate resilience, and sustainable recreation. These grants can also include funding for capacity.



If you are considering whether to apply and/or would like more information, please contact Jody Kennedy ( *protected email* or 970.281.7330). To learn more about this grant opportunity, visit the CPW webpage.

