Extended Access to Higher Ethanol Blends Will Save Consumers Money at the Gas Pump

A recent decision by the Biden administration to extend access to higher blends of ethanol through the summer month will begin today, resulting in cost savings for Americans at the gas pump.

“Gas prices are taking their toll on Colorado families,” said Colorado Corn Administrative Committee President Jeremy Fix. “Having access to higher levels of ethanol will save drivers money this summer.”

Biden’s action came after a 2021 court decision – resulting from oil industry efforts to limit the growth of higher ethanol blends – was set to end full-market access fuel with a 15% ethanol blend this summer.