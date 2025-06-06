Experience world-class fishing in Colorado for free

Fish for free June 7- 8, 2025 and experience why people get hooked on fishing in Colorado Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) invites resident and nonresident anglers of all ages to participate in Free Fishing Weekend. On June 7-8, 2025, anyone can fish for free, and the fishing license and Habitat Stamp requirements are waived, making it a truly inclusive event. Colorado offers a diverse range of fish species to catch, including over 35 species (both warm and cold-water fish) in some of the most scenic bodies of water. Fish anywhere in 6,000 miles of streams and over 1,300 lakes and reservoirs. To find fishing locations, stocking reports and resources, visit cpw.state.co.us/fishing Colorado now offers a new category of fishable waters (in addition to Gold Medal Waters): Colorado Quality Waters. CPW’s talented team of fish management biologists has identified and nominated the waters based on fish sampling records, creel surveys and professional biological assessments. “Fishing is a great activity to share with family and friends, and the perfect chance to get outside and enjoy Colorado’s natural resources,” said CPW Angler Education Coordinator Andre Egli. “If you are new to fishing, a variety of beginner classes are offered around the state. Classes are available for new anglers, families or seasoned anglers that want to learn a new technique like fly fishing.” Join Colorado’s vibrant fishing community by participating in upcoming CPW fishing classes, events and tournaments listed on the CPW Event Calendar. Learn more about fishing regulations and license fees in the 2025 Colorado Fishing Brochure (Pesca en Colorado​ En Español​​​​​​​). Subscribe to CPW’s Fishing eNews and Fishing Report for monthly fishing news, stocking reports and fishery surveys.