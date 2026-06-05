Experience world-class fishing in Colorado for free, June 6-7

Colorado offers a diverse range of fishes, including over 35 warm- and cold-water species that live in some of the nation’s most scenic bodies of water. Colorado offers Gold Medal and Quality Waters for anglers. CPW fish management biologists have identified and nominated these waters based on fish sampling records, creel surveys and professional biological assessments. To find fishing locations, stocking reports and other resources, use the CPW Fishing Atlas or visit cpw.state.co.us/fishing

All Colorado fishing regulations still apply as outlined in the 2026 Colorado Fishing Brochure (Pesca en Colorado​ En Español​​​​​​​). Anglers are required to follow any posted signage regarding water or fishing closures.

“Fishing is a great activity to share with family and friends, and the perfect chance to get outside and enjoy Colorado’s natural resources,” said Angler Education Coordinator Andre Egli. “If you are new to fishing, a variety of beginner classes are offered around the state. Classes are available for new anglers, families or seasoned anglers that want to learn a new technique like fly fishing.”

Join Colorado’s vibrant fishing community by participating in CPW-hosted fishing classes, events and tournaments at Colorado state parks and state wildlife areas. Events are posted on the CPW Event Calendar. Stay updated on fishing news in Colorado by subscribing to the CPW Fishing eNews and Fishing Report for monthly fishing stories, stocking reports and fishery surveys.

For more outdoor fun, the public is invited to attend the free annual Get Outdoors Day family recreation festival on Saturday, June 6 (9 a.m.- 2 p.m.) at Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park. As part of the festival, CPW is giving away free fishing poles, bait and instructions to the first 650 kids ages 15 and under who attend.