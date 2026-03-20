Everything You Need To Drive, Except A Car

Last month, the Colorado DMV launched a mobile-friendly website allowing motorists to access driver’s license and motor vehicle services (that had previously been divided among multiple websites) all in one place.

The new myDMV.colorado.gov allows users to renew license plates and driver’s licenses, pay tickets, and more by creating a single customer account. Business and fleet vehicle managers can also use the account to oversee all their vehicles, without visiting the DMV.

Site navigation is streamlined, making it easier to find the services you need quickly.

Online services include:

Driver’s License services,

First-time registrations,

Vehicle registration renewals,

Paying tickets and fines,

Disability placards,

Fleet Vehicle Management,

Business Vehicle Management,

Record requests, and more.

Motorists can also elect to receive email notifications when their driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations are due to expire, saving the paper and hassle of waiting on renewal postcards in the mail.

Learn more and create your account.