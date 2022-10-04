EPA to host virtual public meetings on October 5 and 6 on proposed Safe Drinking Water variance for Denver Water’s Lead Reduction efforts

DENVER (October 3, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is hosting public meetings on October 5 and 6, 2022, on Denver Water’s approach to meetingrequirements for reducing lead under the Safe Drinking Water Act. The meetings are part of an ongoing opportunity for the public to review and comment on a proposed variance for Denver Water’s lead reduction efforts. The public comment period is open through October 7.

The proposed variance would allow Denver Water to continue to implement a Lead Reduction Program Plan, as an alternative to traditional water treatment, to reduce lead in drinking water. EPA is proposing to approve this variance based on an evaluation of information and data indicating Denver Water’s plan is expected to be equally effective as orthophosphate treatment, the method of water treatment that would have been required under federal and state regulations.

The Public Notices (in English and Spanish) provide details on the two virtual public meetings, including: a summary of the variance; how to review related documents on Regulations.gov(available in English and Spanish); and how to provide comments and/or attend and comment at our public meetings.

There are two ways to provide comments on EPA’s proposed variance: 1) submit comments to the docket, or 2) attend one of the public meetings and provide comments verbally or in writing.

WHAT: U.S. EPA Public Meetings on Denver Variance

WHERE: Virtual on Zoom (see links below)

WHEN: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm MDT

Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm MDT

To register in advance for the October 5th meeting please use this link.

Those who did not pre-register can use this link to join the October 5th meeting from 4:00 – 6:00 pm

To register in advance for the October 6th meeting please use this link.

Those who did not pre-register can use this link to join October 6th meeting from 6:00 – 8:00 pm

If you need assistance with registering for this event, contact Whitney Trulove, EPA Region 8, at 303-312-6099 or *protected email*