“Encanto” kicks off Pictures on the Plains movie series

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO—June 21, 2023— Arapahoe County Open Spaces hosts Pictures on the Plains, Thursday, June 22 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds beginning at 5:30 p.m. 
 
The event offers a memorable family movie night. Tickets are $5, kids under the age of 2 are free. Admission includes live entertainment, kid’s activities, and movie-themed fun in partnership with Arapahoe Libraries.  
 
For tickets and more information visit: Pictures on the plains 
 
Who:     Arapahoe County Open Spaces 

What:   Pictures on the Plains – “Encanto”  

When:  Thursday, June 22, 5:30-7:30 P.M. pre-movie themed activities. Movie starts 7:30 P.M. 
Where: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds (25690 E. Quincy Ave. Aurora, CO 80016) 

