Emergency Relief Program – Disaster Recovery Assistance for Commodity and Specialty Crop Producers

To help agricultural producers offset the impacts of natural disasters in 2020 and 2021, Congress included emergency relief funding in the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (P.L. 117-43). This law targets at least $750 million for livestock producers impacted by drought or wildfires.

USDA is working diligently to develop the programs, policies and provisions required to equitably distribute these much-needed payments to producers hard-hit by catastrophic disaster events the past two years. Through proactive communication and outreach, USDA will keep producers and stakeholders informed as program details are available.

Funds will be distributed in two phases through the Emergency Livestock Relief Program (ELRP) and the Emergency Relief Program (ERP). For more details, please visit https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/emergency-relief/index