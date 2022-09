ELAP provides emergency assistance to eligible livestock, honeybee, and farm-raised fish producers who have losses due to disease, adverse weather, or other conditions.

Livestock – additional cost of transporting livestock feed, additional cost of transporting water because of an eligible drought.

If you’ve suffered an eligible loss during calendar year 2022, you must file:

A notice of loss within 30 calendar days after the loss is apparent.

An application for payment by Jan. 30, 2023