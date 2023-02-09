Drivers get streamlined experience at Dry Creek Road and I-25 interchange

Arapahoe County in January completed a $1 million project that improves the Dry Creek Road and I-25 interchange, offering drivers a streamlined experience navigating one of the area’s busiest exchanges.

Work began last September to expand the number of southbound I-25 on-ramp lanes and make safety and operational improvements to the intersection.

Crews lengthened the turn lanes on westbound Dry Creek Road to allow more motorists to turn left onto the southbound I-25 on-ramp. The lengthened turn lanes allow motorists turning left more room to get out of the through lanes on Dry Creek Road, reducing congestion.

The southbound I-25 on-ramp also saw improvements, including an additional third lane to be utilized during peak hours, new metering, signage and striping.

The work also includes new traffic signals at the intersection and upgraded pedestrian ramps that meet American Disabilities Act standards.

The project was funded by Arapahoe County, Colorado Department of Transportation, City of Centennial, Inverness, Panorama and Southgate at Centennial metropolitan districts.