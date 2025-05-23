Don’t Take a Holiday from Sober Driving This Weekend

Memorial Day was Troopers Top Holiday for DUI Arrests in 2024 (COLORADO)—Long holiday weekends are a time to relax, connect with loved ones and even take a short trip. While we enjoy an extra day of recreation, don’t throw safety rules out the window if alcohol, marijuana or other impairing substances are involved in your plans. According to the National Safety Council, holiday weekends are associated with an uptick in serious injury and fatal car crashes, many of which are related to impaired drivers. “Last year, troopers arrested more impaired drivers on Memorial Day weekend than on any other holiday,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Being responsible should be engrained as a step in making your holiday plans. There are rideshares, public transportation and folks who might be happy to serve as designated drivers.” In 2024, Colorado State Troopers arrested 63 drivers for DUI on Memorial Day, a 117% increase over 2023 (29 arrests). Many Coloradoans consume intoxicated products as part of their holiday festivities, but people need all their senses when driving. Holiday weekends can also be impacted by heavy congestion, unfamiliar routes and other changing weather conditions. The last holiday weekend (which included Valentine’s Day and President’s Day) was particularly violent on Colorado roadways. In addition to difficult driving conditions presented by a multi-day winter storm, congested mountain corridors and traffic delays due to road closures from crashes, troopers responded to seven fatal crashes with eight deaths and four additional individuals sustaining serious injuries. Troopers also had four patrol cruisers struck. “One of those cruisers was hit by an impaired driver that was being pulled over for a traffic stop and at least one of the fatality crashes troopers investigated that weekend involved an impaired driver,” explained Col. Packard. “Please do your part this coming holiday to plan ahead for a sober ride. No one wants to spend their holiday weekend in a hospital or a jail cell.” In addition to a no-tolerance approach to enforcement with impaired drivers, the Colorado State Patrol is highlighting the consequences an average Colorado driver experiences after being arrested for DUI as part of their “Don’t Underestimate Impairment” campaign during the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer (Memorial Day through Labor Day). Making a good decision “in the moment” while already intoxicated is unlikely. Don’t underestimate the consequences of this choice, and plan ahead for a sober ride.