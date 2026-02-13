Don’t “Move Too Fast” This Valentine’s Weekend

Driving aggressively freaks people out (COLO) – Just like declaring love is considered “pushy” on a first date, driving like a cast member from Fast & Furious can be a relationship red flag. Last year, Colorado State troopers found that aggressive driving was among the three leading causes of crashes across the State over Valentine’s weekend. Isolating just Friday and Saturday of Valentine’s weekend 2025, troopers investigated 321 crashes. The top three causal factors for those crashes were: Speeding (132) – a form of aggressive driving

Lane Violations (63)

Following too Closely (30) – a form of aggressive driving “Moving too fast can make you crash and burn, whether in a relationship or driving down the road,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Over fifty percent of these crashes were due to an aggressive driving behavior. That’s not an attractive look.” Saturday saw approximately 33% more crashes than Friday, even though this isn’t a traditional workday for most people. When comparing this holiday weekend with crashes troopers investigated throughout 2025, speeding and following too closely increased dramatically over the Valentine’s Day weekend. For all of 2025, Speeding was the fourth most common crash causal factor, and following too closely was the fifth. How your date handles a minor “speed bump” is an indicator of their patience and long-term potential anyway. Happy Valentine’s Day!