Don’t cut your weekend short: Presidents Week DUI enforcement begins today

Statewide — Don’t cut your weekend — or someone’s life — short. Avoid a DUI or crash this Presidents Day and drive sober. From Feb. 13 to 26, the Colorado Department of Transportation will support the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 73 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On Presidents Week DUI enforcement period.

This is part of 21 days of back-to-back DUI enforcement which began on Feb. 6 with Super Bowl weekend. Law enforcement throughout the state will remove impaired drivers from our roads and encourage Coloradans to enjoy the holiday weekend responsibly. Drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers.

In 2024, 210 people were killed in crashes involving an impaired driver on Colorado roads, a decrease of 8% from 2023. While impairment driving-related deaths have trended downward in recent years, there is still progress to be made. CDOT encourages all Coloradans to make responsible choices behind the wheel and drive sober to prevent injuries and save lives.

“Already this year, Colorado State Troopers have investigated over 100 crashes involving an impaired driver. Protect yourself and others by always planning for a sober ride,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of Colorado State Patrol. “There are so many better options than impaired driving. Whether it’s a rideshare service, public transit, taxi or a sober friend, find a way home that doesn’t involve driving drunk or high.”

This Presidents Day, as ski and snowboard season is well underway, many travelers will head to the mountains to enjoy their long weekend. CDOT urges people to take advantage of impaired driving alternatives available in popular ski towns during their holiday, such as Breckenridge Free Ride, Town of Avon Bus, Summit Stage and more.

“If you’ll be consuming alcohol or cannabis this Presidents Day weekend, take a minute to make a plan for a safe ride home. Your choice could save lives and prevent a fatal crash,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Stay alert and drive sober this weekend and always to help keep Colorado’s roads safe.”

Colorado law enforcement made 473 DUI arrests during last year’s Presidents Week enforcement period and over 15,000 DUI arrests last year in total. That’s an average of one DUI arrest every 33 minutes. Last February alone resulted in 13 fatal crashes involving impaired drivers. Planning for a sober ride is the best way to avoid the temptation to drive impaired.

If you’ll be the designated driver this weekend, keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. On Jan. 1, a new law went into effect in Colorado that prohibits drivers from using a mobile electronic device while driving, though hands-free accessories are permitted. CDOT urges all drivers to adopt safer driving practices and ensure you are compliant with the new law. Learn how to use your car’s Bluetooth system, invest in a dashboard cellphone mount or car speakerphone system, and review the penalties for violating the law at codot.gov/handsfreeco.

The next DUI enforcement period will be St. Patrick’s Day Weekend from March 13 to 19.

For yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety/data-analysis/fatal-crash-data. For local law enforcement agency plans, visit codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.

DUI Checkpoint B-Roll

CDOT is making available new DUI checkpoint footage, available free for media use, offering a compelling glimpse of what happens during a checkpoint. The footage captures real-life interactions between law enforcement officers and drivers at DUI checkpoints, highlighting the consequences of impaired driving. Email *protected email* to find more about these photos. Note: The people portrayed in the videos signed participation waivers to be included in filming.

About The Heat Is On

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 16 specific high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Find more details about the campaign, including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips at HeatIsOnColorado.com. More information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. Learn more about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe, including impaired driving enforcement objectives, arrest data and safety information at codot.gov/safety.