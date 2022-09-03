Disaster Assistance for 2022 Livestock Forage Losses

The Farm Service Agency wishes to remind producers in Adams County that they are eligible to apply for 2022 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) benefits on native and improved pastures.

LFP provides compensation if you suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land or fire on federally managed land.

County committees can only accept LFP applications after notification is received by the National Office of qualifying drought or if a federal agency prohibits producers from grazing normal permitted livestock on federally managed lands due to qualifying fire. You must complete a CCC-853 and submit the required supporting documentation no later than January 30, 2023, for 2022 losses.

For additional information about LFP, including eligible producer and eligible livestock criteria, contact the Adams County USDA Service Center at 303-659-0525, option 2 or visit fsa.usda.gov.