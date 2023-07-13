Deputies search for suspects in Gun Store Burglary Spree

CENTENNIAL – Arapahoe Sheriff Investigators are releasing surveillance video of nine suspects who burglarized five gun stores on July 9 and 10 in Centennial, Denver and Englewood. The following are the dates, time and location of the burglaries:

➢ July 9 at 12:05 a.m. – Centennial Gun Club, 11800 E. Peakview Ave., Centennial ➢ July 9 at 12:25 a.m. – Bowers Tactical, 6931 S. Yosemite St., Centennial

➢ July 9 at 5:41 a.m. – Bighorn Firearms, 2175 S. Jasmine St., Denver

➢ July 10 at 3:35 a.m. – The Shootist, 2980 S. Galapago St., Englewood

➢ July 10 at 5:30 a.m. – Mile High Armory, 785 S. Vallejo St., Denver

The first burglary happened July 9 at 12:05 a.m. at Centennial Gun Club. When deputies arrived, they found a window had been smashed. Surveillance video shows the suspects tried to gain entry to the business but were unsuccessful. There was a total of nine suspects wearing hoodies or hooded jackets and had their faces covered with masks.

Then, at 12:25 a.m. deputies responded to a burglary at Bowers Tactical. Upon arrival, they found the metal cover of the front door and been ripped down and the glass doors smashed in. Surveillance footage shows the same nine suspects gain entry into the business and stole ammunition, AR-15 uppers and plate carriers. The suspects then committed three more burglaries over the next 24 hours. They fled in the following vehicles:

➢ 2019 white Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plate #RNX5234 – stolen vehicle

➢ 2018 silver or gray Hyundai Sonata or 2017-2018 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate ➢ Red crossover, likely a Kia Sportage

➢ Two black sedans, likely a Kia or Hyundai

The suspects remain at large. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify the suspects and the vehicles. If you have any information about these crimes, please contact our Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477.