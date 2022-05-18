Denver weather to go from high 80s to snow in a matter of just hours

A mixture of rain and wet snow is forecast to transition to all snow Friday night around Denver, so the weather could turn into a winter wonderland for the Major League Baseball game at Coors Field between the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – May 18, 2022 – The unofficial start to the summer is nearly a week away, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a return to winter weather is in the forecast for Denver and other parts of the north-central United States.

The cold air will bring an end to temperatures in the 70- to 90-degree range, and it will also allow rain to transition into accumulating snow from Montana to Colorado as a storm arrives from the Northwest. In some locations, snowfall totals could even surpass a foot.

The cold push will overspread Colorado Thursday night and Friday.

Denver will plummet at least 50 degrees from highs in the mid-80s Thursday to the mid-30s Friday morning. Temperatures may struggle to rise more than a few degrees Friday before dipping to the upper 20s Friday night with snow in the forecast. The old record low of 31 that was set in 2019 is poised to fall.

The AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature for Thursday in Denver is currently forecast to hit 90 before the dramatic cooldown unfolds later in the day.