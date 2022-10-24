Denver Sheriff Department Learns of Scammers Using Names and Ranks of Current Personnel

Deputy Sheriff Impersonator Running Phone Scam

DENVER –The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) is urging the community to be vigilant regarding another telephone impersonation scam. The impersonator in the most recent cases is using real names and ranks of current DSD sworn personnel. It has been reported that the impersonator will tell the victim they were served a subpoena and failed to appear in court resulting in a fine, and they are subject to arrest if they do not comply and send money via Venmo or CashApp. The victim is then instructed not to speak about the case as there is a gag order issued from the judge. They additionally demanded a signature and a “signature verification fee” from the victim.

A Denver Deputy Sheriff will never request payment for not appearing in court, nor make contact by phone. A Deputy Sheriff would never suggest a member of the public meet someone on the street to pay cash or send money via Venmo or CashApp for not appearing in court. We encourage the community to be aware of these recent fraudulent activities and alert family members and friends.

If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be a Denver Deputy Sheriff, please report the information to your local police department and use the link following to notify the Colorado State Attorney General’s Office of the activity: https://www.stopfraudcolorado.gov/, or call the Denver DA’s Fraud Hotline 720-913-9179.