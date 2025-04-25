Deer Trail School District Families, Staff & Community

Join Us for Dinner & Town Hall with the CSU Prevention Research Center!

Engage with Dr. Nate Riggs and Sydney Pryor, PhD Candidate on a CDPHE-funded needs assessment to related to academic achievement and promoting healthy youth behaviors.

Parents, students, educators and community members are encouraged to attend a free prevention‐science town hall in collaboration with Deer Trail School District on Tuesday, April 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at the Deer Trail school cafeteria. The event, hosted by Colorado State University’s Prevention Research Center and CSU Extension, will discuss a grant funded needs assessment and school-community survey which will help Deer Trail School District to better respond to identified needs and later apply for larger grants to support academic success and healthy schools and communities long-term. Online survey can be completed at: col.st/2U7xc in English, Spanish and Somali languages.

Dr. Nate Riggs, along with Sydney Pryor, PhD candidate, will lead the event with an engaging presentation on “The Power of Prevention: Identifying School Academic and Health Priorities.” Using evidence-based approaches, they will highlight how early interventions and community partnerships can foster school connectedness, identify student needs, and ultimately improve outcomes both inside and outside the classroom ​.

Following the presentation, Dr. Riggs and Pryor will facilitate a discussion on identifying prevention priorities related to promoting mental and behavioral health and preventing academic challenges, as well as identifying barriers to strong school-community relationships.

Event Details

When: Tuesday, May 6, 6:30–8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 6, 6:30–8:00 p.m. Where: Deer Trail School District Cafeteria, 130 S. 2nd Ave, Deer Trail, CO 80105

Deer Trail School District Cafeteria, 130 S. 2nd Ave, Deer Trail, CO 80105 Who Should Attend: Parents/guardians, students, teachers/staff, and community members without school ‐ aged children ​ .

Dinner and childcare are provided at no cost, and interpretation services in Spanish are available (other languages upon request).

Those unable to attend in person can complete the anonymous survey online or via paper forms available at the district office. Parents and guardians of students will also receive the survey through the district e-newsletter, Class Dojo, email, and Thursday folders home (if applicable). All responses are anonymous, using Colorado State University software, and go directly to Dr. Riggs​ and Pryor. A summary of the results will be shared with the district.

We’d like to recognize Mr. Josh Rogan, K–12 counselor, for his vision and dedication in securing this grant—opening new opportunities for both students, staff and the whole community to thrive.

This town hall is made possible by funding from a Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) prevention grant. For more information or difficulties with the survey, contact Josh Rogan, K-12 Counselor, at *protected email* or (303) 769-4421, or Ginger Williams, MHA, CSU Extension State Program Specialist, at *protected email* .