CSP (*277) Call Ends with an Arrest on I-70

Citizen steps up for a child in distress and danger

Since the *CSP (*277) program was implemented in July 1998, Colorado motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians have reported thousands of “real-time” aggressive drivers and suspected DUI drivers.

In 2024, Colorado State Patrol emergency dispatchers answered 54,956 total *CSP calls, with 56% (30,779) related to road rage or aggressive driving and 44% (24,177) regarding a suspected impaired driver.

Incident Description:

On July 29, 2025, Colorado State Patrol dispatchers received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a suspected impaired driver on westbound Interstate 70 near milepost 328. The caller described a green Volvo station wagon with no license plates and a gas pump nozzle hanging from the vehicle. The caller also reported seeing a child inside the car, allegedly screaming for help.

The reporting party noted erratic behavior from the driver, including visible signs of impairment such as teeth grinding and shaking, and suspected the individual was under the influence of drugs. According to the caller, the vehicle had just left a nearby gas station.

Troopers responded immediately and attempted to contact the driver that was stopped in a parking lot. Upon approach, the driver fled the scene. After pursuing the vehicle, troopers successfully stopped the vehicle on westbound I-70 near milepost 298. The driver was arrested for DUI and felony eluding. The child who was found in the back seat was uninjured. Additional charges were filed for child abuse with no injury, failure to provide/use child restraint, and reckless endangerment.

If you see these aggressive or erratic behaviors by a motorist, you are encouraged to find a safe spot to pull over. Then, contact the Colorado State Patrol by calling *CSP (*277). Be prepared to provide the following information: vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, driver description, and the driving behavior being demonstrated.

In addition, all emergency calls can be made to 9-1-1.

Incident Footage (has to be downloaded)