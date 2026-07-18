Critical dam safety project at Barr Lake resumes Monday

BRIGHTON, Colo. —- Trails and recreation at Barr Lake State Park will be impacted as the five-year dam rehabilitation project resumes on Monday, July 20. Sections of the Lake Loop trail will be closed weekdays due to dam construction through the fall season, with the trail reopening on weekends. From approximately July 20 to July 25, the Lake Loop trail will be closed between the Pioneer Boardwalk and the Gazebo Boardwalk with no trail access from the bridge by the Nature Center. Starting around July 28, the closure will shift to the section of Lake Loop trail between the south entrance of Niedrach trail to the Gazebo Boardwalk. Beginning in 2023, the Farmers Reservoir and Irrigation Company (FRICO), which owns and operates the reservoir for irrigation purposes, started the critical rehabilitation project to reinforce the integrity of the dam, address safety needs and ensure continued compliance with state requirements. The dam will be widened from approximately 15 feet to 22 feet, improving accessibility and creating a more durable surface. “While Barr Lake provides important benefits for water, wildlife and recreation, human safety is our main priority,” said Lisa Gill, Barr Lake State Park Manager. “Maintaining the safety and integrity of the reservoir is essential, but it’s also important to recognize and mitigate habitat impacts of this work. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is committed to working with FRICO and our conservation partners to identify practical opportunities to minimize and offset habitat impacts while meeting the requirements of the critical safety project.” As in previous project years, cottonwood trees affecting the integral dam structure will be removed. These trees will be repurposed at the park, where feasible, to provide wildlife habitat features. FRICO will reseed disturbed areas to encourage native vegetation and discourage invasive species. CPW will continue working with FRICO and conservation partners, including Ducks Unlimited and the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, to address impacts and identify opportunities to enhance habitat at Barr Lake. CPW is developing a comprehensive wetlands enhancement plan which will include funding to improve approximately 30 acres of habitat. The park is also implementing targeted plantings of native vegetation, including willows and cottonwoods, while identifying larger-scale habitat enhancement projects as part of a long-term restoration strategy. The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies’s bird banding station will return to its original location, with operations expected to resume in late August. Heavy construction has been scheduled to avoid nesting raptors, and no work will occur near active bald eagle nests. CPW and project partners have identified sensitive habitat areas and are incorporating measures to reduce impacts where possible. Dove and waterfowl hunting are not expected to be affected by the project.