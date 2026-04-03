CPW’s big-game draw deadline is one week away, get your applications in by April 7

If you have already submitted your application, CPW encourages you to review your receipt to make sure it was submitted correctly. Corrections are allowed up to the April 7 deadline through your cpwshop.com account.

CPW created a Big Game Application Guide to help hunters through the application process. Landowners wishing to apply for licenses through the Landowner Preference Program (LPP) must also submit their 2026 applications online through their landowner account. See the following LPP Application Guide for assistance. Use the 2026 Big Game brochure as the go-to resource to find hunt codes, regulations and review recent changes for all applicants. Additional information is available in CPW’s recent press release.

CPW encourages hunters to submit their applications early to avoid complications or delays. Get prepared ahead of time so that if problems arise, CPW staff members have ample time to assist you. View CPW’s hunting statistics for information from previous draws to help maximize your draw potential. An online version of the Colorado Outdoors Preference Point Issue is now available.

For a good overview of what’s in store, watch CPW’s “What’s New” video for the 2026 big-game seasons.

Plan your hunt

If you have questions about setting up accounts, planning hunts or applying for licenses, call center agents are available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. MST at 303-297-1192. Hunting resources are available at: cpw.state.co.us/hunting/big-game.

Be sure to read the “What’s New” pages in the 2026 Big Game brochure and the 2026 Sheep and Goat brochure to get a full list of game management unit specific changes for 2026.

*Note to hunters: License quotas will not be finalized until the May 2026 Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting after staff are finished analyzing data from population surveys.