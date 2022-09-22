CPW wildlife officers relocate bear from a tree on CSU campus

This sow bear climbed up into a tree on the CSU Fort Collins campus last Friday and was released back into its natural habitat.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, residents were reporting a bear walking around the Old Town neighborhood in Fort Collins. CPW wildlife officers started monitoring the area and received a call around 7:30 a.m. about a bear on the CSU campus. When officers arrived on the scene they located a subadult sow bear of approximately 200 pounds. Officers tranquilized the bear, lowered it from the tree and released it back into its natural habitat in the afternoon.

[WATCH] video of the rescue effort

Wildlife officers did not observe any serious injuries to the bear, other than it being exhausted, and they released the bear far in the backcountry back to its natural surroundings.

“As bears start to prepare for hibernation and hunt for food, Coloradans may see more bear activity in urban areas,” said CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Muller. “When bears become too comfortable around humans, they can destroy property or even become a threat to human safety.

Black bears in Colorado are entering hyperphagia and will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.

Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to easily accessible human food, trash, fruit trees, shrubs or other attractants with strong odors as a bear’s natural drive to eat can overcome its fear of humans. When bears become too comfortable around humans, they can destroy property or even become aggressive toward humans.

CPW reminds all Colorado residents to do their part to be bear aware and properly store all trash and lock bear-accessible windows and doors. Below are tips and precautions to help you prevent human-wildlife conflicts that can also save a bear’s life.

Put out garbage on the morning of pickup.

Clean garbage cans regularly to keep them free of food odors.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Remove bird feeders from outdoor areas.

Secure compost piles. Bears are attracted to the scent of rotting food.

Clean the grill after each use.

Clean up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck.

For more information on bears in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us/bears.