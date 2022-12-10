CPW to host public meeting discussing waterfowl management in the Northeast hunting zone

FORT COLLINS – Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a public meeting to discuss waterfowl management strategies in Colorado’s Northeast waterfowl hunting zone. The meeting will be held on December 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Harmony Library in Fort Collins.



Location

Harmony Library, Community Room

4616 South Shields

Fort Collins, Colorado 80526



CPW will present recent waterfowl harvest data and discuss current waterfowl management strategies for the Northeast waterfowl hunting zone. CPW is seeking feedback from the public on current season dates and the waterfowl management structure for the region.



“This is a great opportunity for the public to discuss current waterfowl management strategies for the Northeast zone with CPW staff,” said Shannon Schaller, CPW deputy regional manager. “We hope to get feedback from hunters and stakeholders to incorporate into future management decisions.”



For more information, contact Shannon Schaller at *protected email* .



Learn more about waterfowl hunting in Colorado on CPW’s website.

