CPW Northeast Region state park boating opening dates

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northeast Region announces 2025 opening dates for boating, paddleboarding and kayaking at six state parks. Before launching into bodies of water in Colorado, boaters will need to ensure they have registered their vessel, purchase an aquatic nuisance species (ANS) stamp, complete an ANS inspection and stock their boat with Coast Guard-approved life jackets for all passengers. ANS inspections can be done any day of the week at a state park or CPW administrative offices during weekdays. Opening dates: Barr Lake – April 1 at 8 a.m. Boyd Lake – March 10 at 8 a.m. Chatfield – TBA pending ice conditions, please refer to below map Cherry Creek – March 10 at 8 a.m. Eleven Mile and Spinney – TBA pending ice conditions, but not before April 15 Jackson Lake – Opened March 1 North Sterling – March 15 at 8 a.m. St Vrain – Opened March 1 Boaters are also encouraged to complete a boating safety course through CPW. Park visitors are reminded to purchase a Keep Colorado Wild pass for $29 to access state parks all year and save time waiting in park entrance lines. Due to recent tree operations at Chatfield, boaters should be aware of potential exposed tree stumps in the areas around the reservoir marked in orange in the below map. Stumps may not be visible due to water levels. They will be removed when reservoir levels allow.