CPW continues human-bear conflict reduction grant program; offers $1 million in grants to reduce conflicts in local communities

Photo courtesy of DJ Hannigan





CPW will be offering up to $1 million that it will distribute through a competitive grant process this spring to be used on projects that reduce conflicts with bears in local communities. This grant program strives to foster innovative solutions to human-bear conflict that can be replicated in other parts of the state and bolster those efforts in all communities in Colorado.



Last year, funding for the program was made available through



Local governments, NGOs, HOAs, community groups, businesses, tribes, universities and individuals are all eligible to receive funding. Applicants can apply for grants between $50,000 and $500,000.



“Human-bear conflict measures cannot be successful without collaboration between local communities, wildlife managers and individuals,” said CPW Grant Manager Travis Long. “Fortunately, CPW saw success with this grant program last year with many communities taking advantage of the opportunities this funding provided and implementing projects to help reduce conflicts with bears.”



Eligible Projects

Reducing the availability of attractants to black bears in communities experiencing human-bear conflict or disincentivizing black bears from entering areas of high conflict (i.e. hazing).

Have local community support or detailed plans to build local support.

Are cost-effective investments that have the potential to last beyond the funding time frame.

Utilize proven techniques for preventing conflict or explore an innovation with promise to prevent conflict.