County Clerks Begin Mailing Ballots for the November 8th General Election

Denver, Colo. – This week, Colorado County Clerks will begin mailing ballots to active eligible voters for the November 8 General Election.

“Colorado voters should start checking their mailboxes for their 2022 General Election Ballot,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage every eligible Coloradan who has not yet registered to vote do so, there is still time!”

County Clerks must mail ballots to voters by October 21st for the General Election. Registered voters who do not receive a ballot should contact their County Clerk.

Eligible Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 31st in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After October 31st, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a voting center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Important information for Colorado voters:

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 31 st to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 8 th . After October 31 st voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 8 . After October 31 voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center. Early voting begins on October 24 th . Some locations will open earlier, with 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers available this year, voters can look up the closest locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

. Some locations will open earlier, with 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers available this year, voters can look up the closest locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov. In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday November 8th, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Eligible voters must have returned their ballot to a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. on Election Day, or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 16).

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:

Register to vote or update their voter registration

Find their local County Clerk

Find their closest drop box or voting center

Sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax

Find accurate election information