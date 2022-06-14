County Board votes to observe Juneteenth as a County holiday

During the June 14, 2022 Board of County Commissioners meeting, the Board voted to add Juneteenth as an official County holiday following similar legislation by the state.

In observance of Juneteenth, Arapahoe County administrative buildings will be closed on Monday, June 20. However, Voting Service and Polling Centers located in County buildings at the Administration Building, CentrePoint Plaza and Lima Plaza will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters can:

Drop-off a voted mail-in ballot

Register to vote in-person

Update voter registration

Request a replacement ballot if your ballot was damaged or missing

Request to vote in-person

Language interpretation service available

Vote on an accessible electronic ballot marking device.

Visit arapahoevotes.gov for more information on how to vote during the primary election.