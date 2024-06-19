Conversation with Commissioners Campbell and Baker

Commissioners invite residents to join a conversation

focusing on older adult resources and budget

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO—June 14, 2024— Arapahoe County District Two Commissioner Jessica Campbell and District Three Commissioner Jeff Baker will host a resident town hall on Thursday, June 20, 6-7:30 p.m. at Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club in Aurora. The event will focus on senior resources with Courtney Stryker, senior resources and veteran services division manger. Commissioners will also discuss the County’s budget shortfall.

Following the discussion, Baker, Campbell and the panelists will answer questions from attendees .

Who: Commissioners Jessica Campbell and Jeff Baker

What: Commissioner Town Hall: District 2 and District 3

When: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club

23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80016