Construction impacts for the week of July 2, 2023

Berthoud to Johnstown July 12 at 7 a.m. through July 18 at 5 p.m., there will be a full closure of Larimer County Road 14 under the I-25 bridge This will allow crews to safely place new roadway asphalt and pour new curbs where needed. Please follow posted detour signs: Westbound LCR 14 traffic will take the eastern Frontage Road north to Larimer County Road 16, turn left and take County Road 7 south and continue westbound on LCR 14.

Full Closure: LCR 16 Under I-25

The following full closures will be in place through July 11: Eastbound and westbound Larimer County Road 16 under I-25

Southbound I-25 off-ramp to LCR 16 These closures are required for crews to complete the construction of the new roadway, improved ramps and a new roundabout. Access to local businesses will be maintained. Please follow posted detour signs. Southbound I-25 traffic to eastbound LCR 16 will continue south to Colorado Highway 60, re-enter I-25 northbound to LCR 16, turn north on the SE Frontage Road and turn east onto LCR 16.

Detour map showing alternate travel routes around the Larimer County Road 16 closure. Johnstown to Fort Collins To perform asphalt paving operations on US Highway 34, alternating double right and double left lane closures will take place on eastbound US 34 between Fall River Road and Larimer Parkway and intermittent full closures of the I-25 ramps to and from US 34 will take place nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., July 2-8. Southbound I-25 on-ramp traffic will go north on I-25 to Exit 259/ Crossroads Boulevard and turn left. Continue west to the southbound I-25 on-ramp.

No traffic impacts will be in place over the Fourth of July holiday beginning at noon Monday, July 3 until 6 a.m., Wednesday, July 5. Firestone Mobility Hub Southbound West Frontage Road/I-25 On-Ramp at Exit 240 Left lane is closed 24/7 through August 2023

through August 2023 Construction crews will be working behind the barrier on the left shoulder

Flaggers will assist motorists through the construction work zone

Caution – Trucks will be entering and exiting the work zone Northbound I-25 Off-Ramp at Exit 240 Construction crews will be working behind the barrier on the right shoulder

Caution – Trucks will be entering and exiting the work zone Northbound East I-25 Frontage Road Right turn onto CO 119 will be closed until Summer 2023 Detour – Motorists will continue north on E I-25 Frontage Rd. past Firestone Blvd./CO 119, right onto Union St. , right on Arbor St., left on Firestone Blvd./CO 119

Construction crews will be working behind the barrier on the right shoulder Flaggers will assist motorists through the construction Additional Information

For specific lane closures and traffic impacts from Sunday, July 2 – Saturday, July 8, please use this interactive map on the project webpage. To display full details on the traffic impacts, please click on any of the color-shaded areas on the map to see the full details. A pop-up on the left side of your screen will outline the details of the lane closures.



Construction activities are weather-dependent and subject to change. Please watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting mainline I-25 and obey all posted signage in construction zones. Your safety and the safety of our crews is our highest priority.



The I-25 North Express Lanes Project provides a Courtesy Patrol during commute hours (6 to 9 a.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.) to assist with disabled vehicles within the Project limits from Johnstown to Fort Collins. About the Project Communities along the I-25 North corridor are expanding rapidly, contributing to major economic growth in northern Colorado. The Colorado Department of Transportation is supporting this growth by delivering the expansion of I-25 North. Improvements are currently underway along I-25 between Berthoud and Fort Collins (with more to come from Mead to Berthoud).

This project brings economic, environmental and quality of life benefits for northern Coloradans by: Making safety improvements to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities.

Decreasing travel time and increasing trip reliability.

Reducing emissions and improving freight efficiency.

Improve congestion and safety.

Rebuilding aging and obsolete infrastructure.

Improving bicycle, pedestrian and transit connectivity.