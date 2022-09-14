Colleyville, TX: Constituting America is pleased to announce our program celebrating Constitution Day/Week will take place on Friday, September 16, from 10:00 am ET to 3:30 pm ET.

A federal law, enacted in 2004, requires schools receiving federal funds to provide educational programming about the U.S. Constitution on or around Constitution Day, September 17, the day the U.S. Constitution was signed, in 1787. Additional information can be found in the Federal Register . This year, because Constitution Day falls on a Saturday, many schools are observing Constitution Day on Friday, September 16, and throughout the week before and after Saturday, September 17. Constituting America’s program fulfills Constitution Day requirements for schools

Constituting America will hold online workshops for students across the country on Friday, September 16, from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm ET. In these workshops, “We The Future” scholarship contest winners will read the Constitution aloud, in its entirety. This will be followed by 30-minute workshops with scholars and students on various aspects of the freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. These workshops are offered free of chargeto public, private, charter, and home-school groups, as well as individuals.

The day will begin with “We The Future” Contest winners reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and performing the National Anthem. This will be followed by a live reading of the U.S. Constitution.

Workshops include :

The Constitution & Poetry, Artwork – Featuring former Texas Poet Laureate Karla Morton

The Constitution & Communication – Featuring Harvard Institute of Politics Resident Fellow and CNN’s Alice Stewart

The Constitution & Film – Featuring Film Producer Micheal Flaherty

How To Have A Civil Civic Conversation – Featuring America 250 Chair and former Treasurer of the United States, Rosie Rios

The Constitution & Song – Featuring Nashville Songwriter, Steve Dean

Click here for more information and segment times. Sign up here: https://us.constitutingamerica.org/SignUpSeptember16

Constituting America is a nonpartisan, educational 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating Americans about the U.S. Constitution, including the rights and liberties it provides and protects for all of us.

