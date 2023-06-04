Colorado’s Vintage and Resale Capitals Revealed

With sustainability at the forefront of many people’s minds, reseller apps are gaining significant traction, with the global secondhand apparel market projected to reach $218 billion by 2026.

With this in mind, and with World Environmental Week approaching on June 5th, the team at BetColorado.comanalyzed Google search data from 20 of the most popular thrift and vintage apps, to reveal which states are leading the charge in combating fast fashion in 2023.

The top Colorado cities using thrift apps and sites revealed:

Rank Colorado Thrift shop searches Number of vintage stores 1 Denver 306659 306 2 Colorado Springs 95843 95 3 Aurora 72125 72 4 Littleton 50875 50 5 Centennial 32554 32 6 Boulder 26529 26 7 Longmont 24390 24 8 Loveland 23296 23 9 Greeley 20944 20 10 Grand Junction 18539 18 11 Greenwood Village 14965 14 12 Durango 7519 7 13 Windsor 6444 6 14 Louisville 5671 5 15 Aspen 2993 2 16 Fort Morgan 2735 2 17 Alamosa 2431 2 18 Basalt 1318 1 19 Monte Vista 954 1 20 Briggsdale 146 1

In particular, Vermont has witnessed an impressive 22.7 searches per 100 residents per month, topping the list. This showcases the state’s enthusiasm for vintage shopping and highlights the increasing relevance of the vintage app industry.

States like Oregon, Washington, and Maine also show strong user engagement, each with search volumes exceeding 19 per 100 residents per month.

California, as the most populous state, revealed a staggering 7,529,750 monthly searches.

Vintage/Resale apps State Searches Per Month Population Searches per 100 residences a month Vermont 147,170 647,156 22.7 Oregon 925,170 4,223,973 21.9 Washington 1,613,950 7,830,827 20.6 Maine 277,590 1,393,442 19.9 California 7,529,750 38,915,693 19.3 Hawaii 271,830 1,433,238 19.0 Arizona 1,341,350 7,453,517 18.0 Rhode Island 195,070 1,090,483 17.9 New Hampshire 248,930 1,402,957 17.7 New York 3,373,580 19,496,810 17.3 Colorado 1,013,640 5,868,555 17.3 New Mexico 360,630 2,110,011 17.1 Wisconsin 1,001,070 5,904,977 17.0 Nevada 537,280 3,209,142 16.7 Idaho 324,050 1,973,752 16.4 Minnesota 902,420 5,722,897 15.8 Montana 178,730 1,139,507 15.7 Massachusetts 1,082,790 6,974,258 15.5 Florida 3,380,580 22,661,577 14.9 Pennsylvania 1,910,040 12,931,957 14.8 Iowa 470,080 3,203,345 14.7 Alaska 106,490 732,984 14.5 Tennessee 1,021,420 7,134,327 14.3 Connecticut 518,930 3,629,055 14.3 Missouri 878,790 6,186,091 14.2 Michigan 1,422,320 10,030,722 14.2 Virginia 1,218,410 8,709,873 14.0 West Virginia 246,480 1,764,786 14.0 Illinois 1,714,450 12,477,595 13.7 North Carolina 1,461,950 10,832,061 13.5 Nebraska 261,430 1,972,292 13.3 Ohio 1,538,080 11,747,774 13.1 Kansas 371,880 2,936,378 12.7 New Jersey 1,167,400 9,255,437 12.6 Maryland 774,630 6,154,710 12.6 Georgia 1,381,270 11,037,723 12.5 South Dakota 115,170 923,484 12.5 Kentucky 557,570 4,518,031 12.3 Indiana 840,260 6,852,542 12.3 Wyoming 71,080 583,279 12.2 North Dakota 90,690 780,588 11.6 South Carolina 613,660 5,372,002 11.4 Delaware 117,350 1,031,985 11.4 Texas 3,414,360 30,500,280 11.2 Alabama 565,840 5,098,746 11.1 Arkansas 321,860 3,063,152 10.5 Oklahoma 423,800 4,048,375 10.5 Mississippi 288,450 2,930,528 9.8 Louisiana 443,790 4,553,384 9.7 Utah 286,530 3,422,487 8.4

Methodology

Using the top 20 most recognized vintage and thrift sites and apps, we were able to unveil the most sustainable states by analyzing the activity of their users. This data was subsequently divided by the population to determine the average number of active users per month.