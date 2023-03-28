Colorado’s Unemployment Rate Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Among Lowest in the U.S.

January marks the ninth straight month Colorado’s unemployment rate has been below 3.0%





DENVER – Today, Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced Colorado’s unemployment rate has continued to decline and has returned to pre-pandemic levels at 2.8% in January.





“With Colorado’s unemployment rate dropping below three percent, it is clear that Colorado is the best place to live, work, and do business. More entrepreneurs are starting businesses in our state and we are outcompeting other states for businesses and jobs,” said Governor Polis. “ As we continue to grow our strong economy, I am committed to saving people money, cutting red tape, and expanding opportunities to help support our workforce.”



