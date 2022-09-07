Colorado State Patrol Requests Assistance Locating Driver Involved in a Fatal Crash

(ADAMS COUNTY, COLO) – Colorado State Patrol is requesting assistance in identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a fatal crash where a pedestrian died.

The Colorado State Patrol responded and investigated the crash near West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street just before 6AM on Wednesday morning August 31, 2022. One of the driver’s involved stayed on scene initially but left prior to providing his information and involvement. Colorado State Patrol investigators are interested in talking with this individual about this crash but are not seeking charges against this individual.

Surveillance footage of the driver and vehicle were obtained from a Circle K Gas Station near the scene. The vehicle is believed to be a dark colored Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon or similar vehicle with a lift, after-market wheels, and dark tint. The driver is a black male with short hair and a green polo-style shirt. Please see the attached photos to help with identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol Dispatch Center at 303-239-4501. Please reference Case: 1D222814