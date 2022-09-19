Colorado State Patrol Requesting Assistance Locating Hit and Run Driver in Fatal Crash

WELD COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are requesting assistance from the public to locate Octavio Gonzales-Garcia after his suspected involvement in a crash that left another party dead.

At approximately 5:31 PM on Sunday, September 18, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash located at the intersections of Weld County Road 37 and AA Street. Initial investigations show a 2006 Ford van was westbound on AA street; a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by a 24 year old female from Windsor, CO, was southbound on CR 37. The Ford Van proceeded from a stop sign at the intersection into the path of the motorcycle; the motorcycle collided its front with the passenger side of the van, causing the motorcycle to catch fire. The female motorcycle rider was declared deceased on scene. No other parties were on or in either vehicle. The identity of the deceased is being withheld while notifications are being made.

Investigators believe Mr. Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, DOB 5/25/86, was operating the Ford van and fled the scene on foot after the crash. A search was conducted in the area but Mr. Gonzalez-Garcia was not located. Mr. Gonzalez-Garcia is wanted for questioning related to the crash. He is described as a Latino male, 5’7”, heavier build, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He is last known to have resided in the Greeley area Mr. Gonzalez-Garcia is encouraged to turn himself into the authorities. Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Mr. Gonzalez-Garcia is asked to contact investigators at: 303-239-4501, reference case # 3A221639. You can remain anonymous.