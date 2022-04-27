Colorado State Patrol Partners with Bandimere Speedway for 20th Year for “Take it to the Track”

(COLO) – Start your engines, the opening night of “Take it to the Track” is Wednesday, April 27 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Bandimere Speedway located at 3051 S. Rooney Road, Morrison. The Colorado State Patrol has partnered with Bandimere Speedway for 19 years, so drivers of any age can come and legally race down the quarter-mile strip at full speed in a controlled environment.

Traffic deaths surged across Colorado in 2021 hitting a 20-year high and speeding was a major factor in fatalities. For our youngest drivers, street racing also increased dramatically along with it the risk to other motorists and the general public.

“Colorado State Troopers donate their time to these weekly Wednesday night events to connect with all ages, but its especially fun to talk with our young motor heads that take a lot of pride in their vehicles,” stated Sgt. Bonnie Collins, Colorado State Patrol. “They can bring their friends and even race a trooper – we don’t mind looking ‘not cool’ as long as they get out their need for speed here and not on the public roadways.”

In 2021, Troopers top citation for drivers between the ages of 16-21 was speeding (9,240). The Colorado State Patrol supports “Take it to the Track” as the right way to hang with friends and show them what your car can do.

“Investigating a fatal crash is a necessary part of my work as a Colorado State Trooper, and the tragedy of a life lost never becomes routine,” explains Sgt. Collins. “Speed eventually will change your life. This behavior will catch up with you with the loss of your license or the loss of a life.”

“The Colorado State Patrol Take it to the Track events are the best part of our summer as we truly value the opportunity to make an impact in the community and in the lives of so many individuals,” General Manager Sporty Bandimere added. “At Bandimere Speedway, safety has been the focus since 1958 while giving the ability to people of any age, any vehicle, a haven to play and experience the automobile and is what we continue to do.”

With the exception of July 13 and 20, the Colorado State Patrol “Take It To The Track” Test nights will be held every Wednesday beginning April 27 and run until October 12. Racing begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. For more information visit www.bandimere.com.