Colorado state park summer safety tips for Memorial Day weekend

Picture: Sylvan Lake State Park

DENVER – As people gear up for an outdoor adventure this holiday weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds our local outdoor community of a few safety tips to help support a positive outdoor experience.

With increased visitation to outdoor spaces throughout the state, spending time outside remains a popular pastime in Colorado. Nature belongs to all of us, and the need to balance outdoor recreation with conservation never takes a holiday.

Know Before You Go

Be aware of weather conditions, water temperatures and trail closures where you plan to visit. In Colorado, even late spring can bring snowstorms, strong winds and extremely cold water temperatures.

Camping reservations are required at Colorado state parks.

Use the CPW Park Finder to learn about what activities are available at each state park.

COTREX provides additional outdoor opportunities in surrounding areas if your desired trailhead or park is crowded or closed.

On a holiday weekend, expect lines and potential gate closures. Have a backup plan and be kind – CPW staff is working hard to provide a safe and enjoyable outdoor experience for all.

Life Jackets Save Lives

As boat ramps open and warmer temperatures entice people to recreate on the water, Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges people to wear a life jacket and boat responsibly.

Wear your life jacket​

Take a Boating Safety Class in Colorado

Carry all required safety gear

Get a safety inspection of your vessel

Review navigation techniques

Be aware of weather and water conditions

Boat sober- Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.

Be Careful with Fire

Know any restrictions or bans before you go. Colorado’s low humidity has perks but can create dry, dangerous conditions. Keep campfires small and manageable to avoid sparking wildfires.

Dry conditions frequently impact what type of fires are allowed, and they may be completely restricted in some areas. The websitewww.coemergency.com provides up-to-date information on county fire restrictions and bans.

When putting out a fire, water it until you can handle the embers.

Never let a fire burn unattended or put hot coals in a dumpster.

Buying locally-sourced firewood can help prevent invasive critters from crossing state lines.

Keep Wildlife Wild

Colorado is home to 960 species of wildlife. To keep them — and you — safe, don’t feed or approach them.

Do not feed or approach young wildlife.

Be bear aware on trails and while camping to avoid conflicts with bears.

Keep dogs leashed when enjoying dog-friendly trails, and pack out waste all the way to a trash can.

Together, we can live life outside and all do our part to care for Colorado and keep our landscapes healthy for future generations. Learn more about Colorado state parks and outdoor activities, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/.