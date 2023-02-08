Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts New Bingo Rules

Denver, Colo – Today, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is adopting permanent rule revisions to create new definitions and to accommodate the use of improved electronic aids and devices in conducting bingos and raffles. These rules have been adopted to implement House Bill 22-1093 (Updates To Bingo And Raffles Law).

The adopted rules include definitions of “bingo” and “bingo strip card,” amendments to clarify definitions and prize limits throughout bingo and raffle rules, and new rules regarding the oversight and administration of bingos and raffles statewide.

A public rulemaking hearing was held on January 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing was conducted in-person and via webinar.

To read the Notice of Adoption, click here. For more information on this rulemaking process, please click here. For an audio recording of the public rulemaking hearing, please click here.

These rules will become permanently effective twenty days after publication in the Colorado Register.

Members of the public with questions about rulemaking should contact *protected email* . Members of the press with questions relating to the rulemaking should contact *protected email* .