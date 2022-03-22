COLORADO ROCKIES AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH RYAN McMAHON

SCOTTSDALE – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have agreed to a six-year contract extension with infielder Ryan McMahon covering the 2022-27 seasons.McMahon, 27, has spent parts of the last five seasons with the Rockies, compiling a career slash line of .243/.323/.433 with 61 home runs and 215 RBI in 452 Major League games … named a finalist for the NL Rawlings Gold Glove Award at third base in 2021 after posting 2.5 defensive WAR, the highest in the NL … set career highs last season in games (151), runs (80), hits (134), doubles (32), RBI (86), walks (59) and stolen bases (six) … is the first Rockie in franchise history to log 400 or more career innings at three different infield positions (1B, 2B, 3B) … since 2019, ranks second among Rockies players in RBI (195), home runs (56), games played (344), runs scored (173) and doubles (60) … ranks first in walks (133) … his 24 home runs and 83 RBI in 2019 were the most in a single season by a primary second baseman in franchise history, surpassing Clint Barmes in 2009 (23 home runs, 76 RBI) … first player in franchise history to hit a game-winning home run in the seventh inning or later in consecutive games, Aug. 10-11, 2018 vs. Los Angeles-NL … named MiLB.com Fan’s Choice for Best Offensive Player in the Minor Leagues in 2017 … named an All-Star at each of his Minor League stops, 2013-17 … the Yorba Linda, Calif. native was drafted by the Rockies in the second round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft.