Colorado Re-Introduces Three Retired License Plates to Benefit State’s Disability Funding Committee

DENVER – Today, the State of Colorado released three previously retired license plate backgrounds with proceeds from their sale benefiting the Colorado Disability Funding Committee, providing grants for disability application assistance and innovative programs that increase the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities. These license plates can be purchased for use from county motor vehicle offices state-wide or online for a $25 annual fee.

“The Colorado Disability Funding Committee has raised more than $200,000 from the sale of the rights to license plate configurations since 2020, with this revenue directly benefiting programs that support Coloradans with disabilities. I look forward to seeing these unique plates on the road and knowing that it’s supporting programs and services that improve the quality of life for the disability community,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera.

The three released backgrounds feature the word COLORADO in white lettering on solid blue, red, and black backgrounds respectively based on the 1914, 1915 visitor, and 1945 Colorado license plates. These backgrounds, as well as the green mountain background re-released in 2021, are now available for purchase in-person at county DMV offices or online at mydmv.colorado.gov . Graphics of the license plate backgrounds can be found in this folder .

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is made up of 13 Governor-appointed members, with the requirement that at least seven members must identify as living with a disability or have first-hand experience working with someone who does. Members oversee the distribution of grant funds which are used to support disability application assistance for programs such as Social Security Disability Insurance and Medicaid long-term support services, as well as new and innovative programs increasing quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities.