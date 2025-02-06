Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Big Game Harvest Survey will close on February 15

DENVER — CPW randomly selected approximately 170,000 deer, elk, and pronghorn license holders to participate in the 2024 Big Game Harvest Survey and the deadline to complete the survey is fast approaching. The data collected through this survey is vital to CPW wildlife managers and will be used to inform deer, elk, and pronghorn season and license setting for 2025 and beyond. Your response is important, even if you did not hunt or harvest! Selected hunters were notified via email, text message, and/or live-operator phone call that they are eligible to complete the 2024 Big Game Harvest Survey. Hunters that have been selected are encouraged to complete their survey before Feb. 15 by clicking on the link in the email or text message, visiting survey.colobgharvest.com, or by calling toll-free at 1-855-9BG-HARV (1-855-924-4278). Only selected license holders are eligible to complete the survey. During the quick survey, selected hunters will be asked where and when they hunted, whether they harvested, what they harvested, and whether they were satisfied with the herd. They will also have the option to answer five additional questions on crowding, satisfaction, and preferences for future herd management. Big game harvest reports from past seasons are available on CPW’s website. 2024 reports will be finalized and posted in March. Learn more about CPW’s over 150-year history of conserving wildlife in Colorado.