Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns of potentially aggressive cow moose following three attacks

GRAND JUNCTION — After responding to three recent attacks, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds the public to be aware of potentially aggressive cow moose while recreating outdoors during calving season. The moose conflicts in Park, Grand and Routt counties highlight their innate aggression toward dogs and the need for awareness while hiking, especially near water with thick vegetation where moose are often found and can be difficult to see. Cow moose give birth to calves in late spring and early summer. During this time, they can become more aggressive toward perceived threats to their young. Cows will hide their calves to protect them from predators but will stay nearby. Turn around or leave an area if a calf is spotted. If a moose begins to charge, get behind objects like trees or boulders to put obstacles in its path. Respect posted signs warning of aggressive moose behavior or calf activity on trails. Choose a trail with good visibility and make noise when recreating through thick vegetation. Most moose conflicts involve dogs. When recreating near riparian or willow habitats, keep dogs on-leash to avoid startling moose near a trail. Off-leash dogs can venture off-trail, surprising hidden moose calves or cows. Cows will, in turn, chase retreating dogs, which can bring the moose in contact with humans. Three recent attacks: On Fri., May 30, two women walking four dogs off-leash encountered a cow moose along Fourmile Creek Road in Fairplay. The moose charged and trampled the women multiple times. Eventually, they were able to climb onto a nearby roof to escape. A neighbor hazed the moose away with a fire extinguisher. Neither woman sought medical treatment. CPW officers responded to the scene and found two cow moose. Unable to definitively identify which moose was involved in the attack, no further action was taken.

On Sat., May 31, a couple was returning home from a walk with their dog near Columbine Lake in Grand Lake when a cow moose charged at them, knocking the woman to the ground. The woman managed to crawl under a small storage area next to their house, but the moose continued to charge and attempt to stomp her. When the moose continued to show aggression towards the woman and showed no signs of leaving, the boyfriend shot and killed the moose. The woman was treated on scene with injuries to her face, shoulder and arms. CPW officers did not cite the man, as the investigation determined the moose was shot in self-defense while actively posing a threat to human health and safety. The dog was on a leash at the time of the attack, and officers believed the cow was protecting a calf, which was bedded out of sight from the victim and her boyfriend at the time. CPW officers searched the area and located the calf moose. The calf was humanely euthanized by CPW. “The decision to euthanize the calf was not easy to make,” said Hot Sulphur Springs Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “While rehabilitation can be successful in some cases, it’s not a guaranteed solution. In the case of this moose calf, taking it to a rehab at such a young age would not be in the best interest of the animal’s long-term survival in the wild.” According to CPW’s wildlife regulations, wildlife taken to a rehabilitation facility is primarily intended for the purpose of returning the wildlife to the wild, and no wildlife may be held for more than one year. “At this age, the only thing this moose will know is human interaction for survival. If rehabilitation in a facility is successful, we believe the moose would already be habituated to humans which can lead to increased potential of threat to human health and safety,” said Huntington.

On the evening of Sun., June 1, a woman was walking her two dogs at River Creek Park in Steamboat Springs when she was attacked by a cow moose. A man on a paddleboard passing by found her on the ground near the river. As he helped her toward the parking lot, the moose returned and kicked him. The woman was transported to the hospital by EMS with serious injuries. After evaluation, she was flown to a facility on the Front Range. The man was evaluated at the scene and released. CPW officers observed a cow moose and her two calves in the same area after the incident and believed the cow was protecting her young. Both dogs were on a leash at the time of the attack. For the safety of the public and wildlife, CPW and the City of Steamboat Springs have implemented a closure at River Creek Park, effective through Wed., June 4. CPW officers will continue to assess the area over the next 48 hours. While moose encounters with people are quite common, conflicts with moose are low. Since 2019, CPW has responded to 22 injuries from moose attacks. However, conflicts can occur even when following best practices for living in moose habitat. Please report any moose conflicts to a local CPW office. Media with questions regarding the moose attack in Fairplay, contact Northeast Region PIO Kara Van Hoose. For questions regarding the moose attacks in Grand Lake and Steamboat Springs, contact Northwest Region PIO Rachael Gonzales.