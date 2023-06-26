Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites landowners to request funding to protect wildlife habitat on their property

Ramah State Wildlife Area is one of 120 properties protected by the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program. Wayne D. Lewis/CPW DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is pleased to announce the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program application period is now open until October 10, 2023. The Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program (CWHP) is a statewide program that offers funding opportunities to landowners who wish to protect wildlife habitat on their property, and/or provide wildlife-related recreation access to the public.



The CWHP is an incentive-based program that funds conservation easements, public access easements, and fee title purchases to accomplish strategic wildlife conservation and public access goals.



Approximately $11 million will be made available during the 2023 cycle from revenue provided by the sale of Habitat Stamps, hunting and fishing licenses, and through CPW’s partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado.



How to Apply

Landowners or a third party representative must complete applications showing their proposal addresses one or more of CPW’s 2023 funding priorities: Public access for hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing

Big game winter range and migration corridors

Riparian areas and wetlands

Landscape-scale parcels and parcels that provide connectivity to conserved lands

Protecting habitat for species of concern (specifically those Species of Greatest Conservation Need, as identified in the Colorado Parks and Wildlife State Wildlife Action Plan) Application materials are available at cpw.state.co.us/cwhp. All proposals must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023



Applicants should contact the CWHP manager before submitting an application to discuss the Budget Form. Local CPW office contact information can be found here.



Contact Information

For additional information about the CWHP or application process, please contact:

CWHP Manager Amanda Nims,

303-291-7269

*protected email*

